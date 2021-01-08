Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

