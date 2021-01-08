American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.26. 2,468,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,766,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 526.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 190,403 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.