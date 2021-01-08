American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole Sells 60,000 Shares

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00.

OTCMKTS ABML opened at $1.15 on Friday. American Battery Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

