American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 11,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,054. The company has a market capitalization of $823.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

