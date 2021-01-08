American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after buying an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after buying an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

