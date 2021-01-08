American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Up 6.5%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.21. 7,992,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,489,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

