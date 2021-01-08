American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,898. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

