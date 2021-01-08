American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. CL King started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

