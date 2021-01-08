American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.50 Million

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $925.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $929.00 million and the lowest is $922.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $902.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

