American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

