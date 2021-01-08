AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.25-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.41. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.25-8.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

