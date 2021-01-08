Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.88 million, a PE ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $296,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

