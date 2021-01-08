Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $245.13 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00272503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $997.03 or 0.02512126 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 373,788,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,408,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.