Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 618.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amyris by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

