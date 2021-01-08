Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

ADI stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 124,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

