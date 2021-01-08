Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $772,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $639,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 32,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,476. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

