Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 25,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

