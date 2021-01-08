Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.10 million, with estimates ranging from $32.68 million to $50.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,350. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.