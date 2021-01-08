Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical also posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

