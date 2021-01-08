Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $18.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $86.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.04 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $267.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 45,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,971. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

