Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $18.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $86.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.04 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $267.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 45,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,971. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.