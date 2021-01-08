Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

