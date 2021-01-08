Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Cryoport stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

