Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Price Target at $49.75

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.