Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,236

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders bought 1,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,780 in the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($19.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,647 ($21.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

