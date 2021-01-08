Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

