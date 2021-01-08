Analysts Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) PT at $10.50

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,379 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

