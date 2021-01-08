Analysts Set Expectations for Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

