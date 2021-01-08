Analysts Set FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Target Price at $2.00

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINV shares. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

