Analysts Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT at $26.75

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

