Analysts Set Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) PT at $30.25

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 77,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.