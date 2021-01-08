Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $275.40

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NICE opened at $275.51 on Tuesday. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

