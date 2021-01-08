Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,169. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.