Analysts Set Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.