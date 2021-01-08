Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $24.92

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

