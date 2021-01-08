Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $31.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.53.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

