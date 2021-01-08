Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $77.08

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE TAL opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6,517.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,287,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

