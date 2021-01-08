Analysts Set Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Target Price at $26.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBNK opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

