Analysts Set Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Target Price at $23.17

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCLAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Transcontinental stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

