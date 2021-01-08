Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

PLAN opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $141,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

