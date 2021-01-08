AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

