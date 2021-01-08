AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,508. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

