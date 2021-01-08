AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

ANGO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

