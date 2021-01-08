Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.75. Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 960,261 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.73 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.66.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

