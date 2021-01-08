Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to $90.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

BUD stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of -192.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

