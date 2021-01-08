Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $337.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.51. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.17.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

