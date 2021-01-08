AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of AOWDF stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. AO World has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.13.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

