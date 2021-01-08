Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 84.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

