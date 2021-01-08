Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 154,913.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Apex Technology Acquisition worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APXT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 496.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APXT opened at $14.72 on Friday. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

