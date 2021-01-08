Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading Up 7.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 260,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 271,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market cap of $913.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 171,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.