Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,461,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,018,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

